Bangkok condo prices up 11%

Condominium prices in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces rose 11% year-on-year in the third quarter and 2.8% from the previous quarter on progress in the expansion of electric railway lines.

The Real Estate Information Centre announced the figures on Monday, attributing the price rise to new electric railway routes in Bangkok and its outskirts.

Prices of condominium units in Bangkok increased by 11.7% year-on-year and 3.3% from the second quarter. Prices in Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces went up 8.0% year-on-year and 8.0% from the second quarter.

Prices of units in new condominium projects launched in the third quarter were higher than the same period last year in many locations.

Areas with the fastest price increases, at least 30% year-on-year, were along the Airport Rail Link (35.7% y-o-y but -1.7% from Q2), in Pathumwan district (34.9% y-o-y and 0.1% from Q2), in Bang Sue and Dusit districts (33.5% y-o-y but -3.7% from Q2), and in Huay Khwang, Chatuchak and Din Daeng districts (30.8% y-o-y and 7.2% from Q2).

On Sukhumvit Road, condominium prices in Khlong Toey and Wathana districts rose 16.7% year-on-year, but were down 10.9% on the second quarter.



